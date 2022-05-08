Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana celebrates mothers

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana on Sunday joined the global community to celebrate International Mother’s Day.

“The celebration of Mother’s Day and Maulid (Prophet Muhammed’s birthday) are symbolic days of showing our love and gratitude to Allah for giving us the best of creations.

“It is also for appreciating our mothers for the pain, hustle, anguish, anxiety and struggle they went through before, during and after pregnancy and childbearing, our infant lives until we reach adulthood and mothers never stopped loving us,” Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary, Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Tema said.

The movement however acknowledged that many Muslims with extreme views and ideologies considered the commemorations of Mother’s Day just like the commemoration of Prophet Muhammed’s birthday as alien or “bid’ah” to Islam which could be considered sinful.

“A lot of such people who do not support the celebration of Mother’s Day buttress their opinion on the traditions of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) that prohibits any innovation in Islam; whether good or bad, as it may be, the statement stated.

“Furthermore, I dare say, is there any rule broken in Islam if we celebrate our mothers on any particular day, or should we choose to make merry for being the community of the last Prophet and Messengers of Allah, a community that Allah has spoken highly of because of our affiliation with Prophet Muhammed (SAW)?” the statement enquired.

The statement said the commemoration in Islam and the other two Abrahamic religions, Christianity and Judaism, could take a form of religious practice like fasting or merrymaking by the religious teachings.