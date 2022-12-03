Tikawen Nador adjudged 2022 overall Krachi East Municipal best farmer

Mr Tikawen Nador, a 36-year-old farmer has been adjudged the 2022 Municipal Best Farmer at a ceremony held in Adonkwanta in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

Mr Nador received a tricycle, pair of wellington boots, two cutlasses and certificate.

He cultivated 15 acres of maize, 10 acres of groundnuts, eight acres of rice, 15 acres of cassava, 47 acres of yam, eight acres of cashew, five acres of teak trees, 10 pigs, 157 cattle, 153 sheep, 30 goats and 20 fowls.

Mr Tikawen Nador is married with four children.

He acknowledged the benefits of agriculture and stressed that it was important for those already in the agricultural sector to make deliberate efforts to woo the youth into it.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that being in the agricultural sector was dignified, more secure form of self-employment.

Other winners were Enoch Tabre, Municipal best youth farmer, Janet Hoeglah, Municipal best woman processor, Afua Nyame, Municipal best physically challenged farmer, Simon Tabalibe, Municipal best Agricultural Extension Agent (AEA) and Mohammed Ibrahim, Municipal best Livestock farmer.

The winners received items ranging from Tricycle, bicycles, knapsack sprayers, Television set, cutlasses, pair of wellington boots, cloths, and certificate.

In attendance were, Nana Obeng Acheampong II (Adonkwanta- Otisumanhene), Nana Asiedu Kukra II, Nana Alix Chikpa (Chief of Dambai Wonkayaw), Nana Kwaku Beyenoh (Chief of Dambai), Torgbe Ekpe Kpataladza II, (Ewes Chief), Apostle Edu Gyamfi (Chairman of Local Council of Churches Dambai), Prophet Gabriel Kumah,

The rest were: Mr Isahaku Yakubu (Krachi East Coordinating Director), Mr, Wisdom Gidisu (Krachi East MP), Mr Gyamfi Boateng NPP Constituency Chairman, Madam Nseafoe Harriet (Constituency woman organizer of NPP) and Assembly members.

Mr Emmanuel Minnah, the Municipal Agriculture Director said, the selection of farmers for awards is based solely on merit through criteria developed by the National Farmer’s Day Committee.

He said one of the significant achievements of the Municipality was the two women farmer-based Organizations, namely, the Lorlor Deka Worwor at Dambai and Nyame Bekyere group at Kparekpare, who have mobilised the women front for agricultural productivity.

He stated that each received rice milling machine with destoners from the Women Support Fund under the Modernising Agriculture in Ghana programme, which is a grant support to women groups involved in agricultural post- production operations.

Mr Wisdom Gidisu, the Member of Parliament, congratulated the gallant farmers for feeding the nation