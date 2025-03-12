Tikki Waja delivers motivation and melody on new single “Rivers”

Budding rapper and alternative rap artist Tikki Waja has released his first single of the year titled “Rivers”.

The Alternative Rap song released on Thursday, 6th March 2025, is a motivational song that encourages you never to give up.

Tikki carries his inspirational message through a combination of rapping and soulful singing on this song.

The Insvne Auggie produced record is filled with instrumentation rooted in Ghanaian highlife, afrosoul and hip-hop.

“Rivers” is a fusion of African sounds and Rap that gives Tikki the foundation to deliver his motivational and introspective lyrics. The track has additional vocals from rising AfroSoul & RnB star and fellow 99 PHACES member KiKi Celine.

Please listen to “Rivers” on all digital streaming platforms here https://easternchild.fanlink.tv/Rivers