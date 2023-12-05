TIKO unveils board and commitment to African Youth

Tiko, formerly Triggerise, is pleased to announce a strategic rebranding initiative, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. As an established, next generation African non-profit, Tiko will continue to use smart technology and data-driven insights to break through the barriers to accessing sexual health services, with verifiable results.

Enabling the organisation to expand its reach, undertake larger initiatives, and make a more significant difference in the communities it serves; the rebranding reflects Tiko’s commitment to innovation, growth, and a renewed focus on delivering unparalleled sexual reproductive health services to Sub-Saharan youth.

“Rebranding to Tiko, the user-facing brand behind our success over the last 9 years, emphasises our deliberate, single-minded focus to enable youth to do more with their lives by choosing where, when, and how they meet their sexual reproductive health needs,” says Benoit Renard, CEO and Co-founder of Tiko.

While their mission and objectives remain unchanged, Tiko’s brand strives to increase visibility and credibility of its initiatives and efforts through a unified corporate and consumer brand through strengthening its position and continuously enhancing its image.

In conjunction with the rebranding, Tiko is proud to introduce its newly appointed Board of Directors, a distinguished group of industry experts and visionaries with a yearning for the betterment of African youth. The diverse and accomplished individuals joining the board bring a wealth of experience across various disciplines and sectors. Together they will play a pivotal role in steering Tiko towards new heights of success.

The newly appointed Board of Directors includes: Phinah Kodisang (CEO at Soul City Institute), Werner Strydom (Head of Advanced Technology & Innovation at Irdeto), Refilwe Maluleke (Managing Director of Yellowwood Future Architects and the Chief Strategy Officer of TBWA South Africa) and Patience Mahachi (Chartered Accountant &Director at DF Consulting).

“The Tiko platform puts technology in the hands of young people, but it also creates an enabling environment, connecting them with the necessary resources to take ownership of their sexual reproductive health. That is why I am excited to serve on the Tiko board because I see value in the type of innovation that the company offers to help amplify and accelerate the development of African youth,” says Phinah Kodisang, Tiko board member and CEO at Soul City Institute.

“We are excited about the future of Tiko as we embark on this rebranding journey and welcome our esteemed Board of Directors. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in guiding our strategic decisions and propelling the company into a new era of innovation and growth. Tiko’s partnerships and investments are making a significant impact in the communities we serve, so we are excited to expand our potential to do even more,” adds Renard.

Visit www.tikoafrica.org to discover how Tiko continues to do more, differently.

For media inquiries, please contact:

FleishmanHillard on behalf of Tiko

At [email protected]