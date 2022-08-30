TikTok bans afiaschwarzeneger’s account with over 450,000 followers

The Tik-Tok account of loud-mouth Ghanaian comediane and media personality, Afia Schwar has been deleted.

The account had over 450,000 followers and 4.9 million likes and it is still not clear why it was deleted.

Afia Schwar herself has stated that her account was hacked and used for unacceptable stuff, but lots of users believe her excuse is untrue as she is known for posting very controversial content that could violate Tik-Tok’s Community Guidelines.

TikTok’s rules – just like other social media platforms – outline a set of norms and common code of conduct that provide for a safe and welcoming space for everyone.

Any content – including video, audio, livestream, images, comments, links, or other text – that violates its Community Guidelines are removed.

In worst-case scenarios, TikTok temporarily or permanently ban accounts and/or users that engage in severe or repeated on-platform violations.

Although this development is unpleasant to encounter, some fans are excited over Afia’s removal as they believe she’s offensively loud on social media and ought to be silenced.

One fan wrote: “She also needs to be banned from Ghana mpo”

Another wrote: “Yeda awurade ase?”, to wit “we thank God”.

Comments

TechGH24 does not condone misconducts by individuals on social media, but the double standards of TikTok is equally shameful and unacceptable.

TikTok promotes a challenge called “BLACKOUT”, encouraging young people to engage in a choke-hold challenge. That has resulted in the deaths of several children until recently when the parents of seven of those deceased children sued TikTok for millions of dollars in the United States.

TikTok never deleted the accounts of persons who engaged in the Blackout challenge even though a choke-hold and death are offensive content. This is double standards and it is unacceptable.