dpa/GNA – Short-form mobile video app TikTok has become a global sponsor of the Euro 2020 tournament, European ruling body UEFA said on Thursday.

TikTok are the first digital entertainment platform to sponsor a major international UEFA tournament.

“Over the coming months, we are really looking forward to working closely with TikTok in order to provide fans globally with a unique and innovative UEFA EURO experience, which will give them the opportunity to connect and share their passion around one of the world’s premier sporting events,” UEFA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein said in a statement.

The partnership with the app, which is particularly popular among young people, is intended to raise awareness among new target groups.

In the run-up for the tournament UEFA will lauch its official TikTok account to offer football fans “exclusive behind-the-scenes content as well as current and archival footage.”

“TikTok is fast becoming a place where people can enjoy a new type of experience for the beautiful game, as more and more football organisations, teams and players jump on our platform to engage directly with fans,” TikTok Britain and EU general manager Rich Waterworth added.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Euro 2020 was postponed to summer 2021 and is set to take place June 11-July 11.