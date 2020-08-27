CULVER CITY (U.S.), Aug. 23, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows a logo of the video-sharing social networking company TikTok's Los Angeles Office in Culver City, Los Angeles County, the United States. TikTok confirmed Saturday that it will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over an executive order banning any U.S. transactions with its parent company ByteDance. (Xinhua)
CULVER CITY (U.S.), Aug. 23, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Aug. 21, 2020 shows a logo of the video-sharing social networking company TikTok's Los Angeles Office in Culver City, Los Angeles County, the United States. TikTok confirmed Saturday that it will file a lawsuit against the Trump administration over an executive order banning any U.S. transactions with its parent company ByteDance. (Xinhua)

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer resigned Wednesday amid continued U.S. pressure on the popular video-sharing app.

In a letter to employees, Mayer said he had made the decision because of the dramatically changing political environment.

The video-sharing social networking company on Monday filed a lawsuit against U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration over an executive order banning any U.S. transactions with its Chinese parent company ByteDance.

Since last year, U.S. authorities have repeatedly accused TikTok of being a potential threat to U.S. national security. U.S. officials alleged that the company, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, could pass on data it collects from Americans’ streaming videos to the Chinese government, a claim rejected by TikTok, which said it has never been asked to do so.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company,” he wrote in the letter.

Mayer, a former Disney executive, joined TikTok in May.

