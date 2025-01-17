TikTok Considers Disabling U.S. App if Proposed Ban Goes Into Effect

TikTok is reportedly preparing to disable its app for U.S. users starting Sunday, January 19, 2025, should a proposed ban take effect.

However, the decision could be delayed or blocked if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in TikTok’s favor before the ban is enforced.

According to Reuters, users who attempt to open the app on January 19 will be greeted with a notification directing them to a website explaining the proposed ban. Additionally, TikTok is offering users the option to download their personal data to preserve their information before the potential shutdown.

The proposed ban stems from a law signed by U.S. President Joe Biden in April 2024, which requires ByteDance, the China-based parent company of TikTok, to sell its U.S. operations over national security concerns. A December 2024 ruling by an appeals court upheld the ban, which would remove TikTok from Google and Apple’s app stores, preventing new downloads. Current users could still access the app, but would not receive updates, potentially leading to functionality issues.

TikTok and content creators argue that the ban infringes on the free speech rights of 170 million U.S. users. The U.S. Supreme Court, after hearing the case on January 10, 2025, has yet to issue a preliminary ruling. President-elect Donald Trump has requested that the court delay its decision until he is officially sworn into office on January 20.

As the threat of the ban looms, U.S. TikTok users are already looking for alternatives. Xiaohongshu (also known as “Little Red Book” or RedNote”), a Chinese social media platform that blends e-commerce with short-form video content, has gained popularity, currently ranking as the top free social media app on Apple’s U.S. app store, according to the Associated Press.

Lemon8, another ByteDance-owned platform, which features pictures and short-form videos, may also face similar restrictions, despite not being directly named in the proposed ban.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, launched its own short-video feature, Reels, in 2020. With approximately 726.8 million users potentially reachable via ads on Instagram Reels, Meta stands to gain from the TikTok ban. Other platforms, including YouTube, Snapchat, Twitch, and Clapper, are expected to benefit as well, as users seek alternatives to TikTok.

As the Supreme Court deliberates and the deadline for the proposed ban approaches, the future of TikTok in the U.S. remains uncertain, with alternative platforms positioning themselves to capture millions of displaced users.