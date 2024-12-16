TikTok Faces US Ban as Appeals Court Upholds Divestiture Law

TikTok is one step closer to a potential shutdown in the United States after an appeals court declined to pause the enforcement of a law that mandates its China-based parent, ByteDance Ltd., to divest from the app or face a nationwide ban.

The ruling follows a legal battle that could see the app removed from the US market as soon as January 19, 2025.

The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit denied TikTok’s request to delay the law’s enforcement while it continues to appeal. The law, known as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACAA), was passed to address national security concerns over the app’s ties to China. The Biden administration and US officials have long raised alarms that TikTok could be used by the Chinese government to gather sensitive user data or spread propaganda.

In its decision, the appeals court affirmed the law’s constitutionality, ruling that it complies with First Amendment standards despite the heightened scrutiny applied to foreign-controlled platforms. TikTok had argued that the law would harm its 170 million American users, but the court held that national security interests outweighed these concerns.

“The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act satisfies the requirements of the First Amendment,” the court stated, rejecting TikTok’s argument for a pause. It also noted that TikTok had failed to present precedent that would justify halting an act of Congress during an appeal.

The company is now set to take its case to the Supreme Court, requesting an emergency intervention to prevent the impending ban. TikTok has expressed concerns that the ban would not only silence its users but also disrupt a vital platform for millions of American creators, businesses, and users.

Should the ban proceed, TikTok will be removed from app stores, preventing new downloads in the US. While existing users may still access the app initially, they will eventually be locked out as updates and support cease. The law’s enforcement would effectively cut TikTok off from the American market unless ByteDance sells the app.

This case has sparked significant public and political attention, particularly as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office. During his campaign, Trump opposed the TikTok ban, seeking to appeal to its large, primarily younger user base. Although Trump had attempted to force a sale of TikTok during his first term, he faced numerous legal and logistical challenges.

TikTok is urging the incoming administration to consider delaying the law’s implementation or moderating its effects. The company has noted that the Act provides the president and attorney general broad discretion over when and how it is enforced, leaving room for possible leniency.

However, the Department of Justice has strongly opposed any delay, warning that postponing the law’s implementation could compromise national security. “An indefinite delay, possibly lasting more than a year, would be especially harmful to both the government’s and the public’s interests in enforcing the Act,” the DOJ stated.

As the January 19 deadline approaches, TikTok’s future in the US remains uncertain. The Supreme Court’s decision on TikTok’s emergency appeal, along with the stance of the incoming administration, will determine whether the app can continue to operate in the country or if it will become the latest casualty in the escalating geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing.