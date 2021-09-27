TikTok Hits Landmark of 1 Billion Active Users Globally Per Month

The Chinese social video platform TikTok announced on Monday that it had passed a major milestone of 1 billion users across the world per month.

“At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. Today, we’re celebrating that mission and our global TikTok community. More than 1 billion people around the world now come to TikTok every month to be entertained as they learn, laugh, or discover something new,” the company said in a statement.

Founded by Chinese company ByteDance in 2012, TikTok has since turned into one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide.