Digital News Report 2023: TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Gain Ground as Crucial News Platforms

According to a study by the Reuters Institute at Oxford University, video-based news material that is shared on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube is becoming more significant.

Audiences claim that on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, they pay more attention to celebrities, social media influencers, and online personalities than journalists.

It was also mentioned that online users are less interested in news and access it less regularly than they once did.

Close to 50% of individuals worldwide claim to be extremely or very interested in news.

The report claims that traditional media consumption—including TV and print—continues to decline in the majority of markets, with internet and social media consumption failing to fill the void.

The report also discovered that a number of recent shocks, such as the conflict in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic, have accelerated structural shifts toward media environments that are more dominated by digital, mobile, and platform technologies, with additional ramifications for the business models and formats of journalism.

It also pointed out that although Facebook is still one of the most widely used social networks overall, its influence on the media is dwindling as it shifts its focus away from news.

In addition, it encounters fresh difficulties from well-established platforms like YouTube and energetic youth-focused platforms like TikTok.

Based on a YouGov poll of more than 93,000 online news consumers in 46 regions that account for half of the global population, this year’s research offers new insights into the consumption of digital news.