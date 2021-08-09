TikTok Owner Plans to Hold IPO in Hong Kong in 2021-2022

China’s ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, has unveiled plans to hold its initial public offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange late in 2021 or early 2022, Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The company pursues initial plan to list its shares on the exchange despite the pressure exerted on Chinese technological enterprises, the newspaper said on Sunday.

The decision reportedly comes after ByteDance has spent the past several months tackling Chinese regulators’ concerns over data security and presenting more details on data storage and management to the authorities.

In July, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company indefinitely shelved its plans to hold IPO after the Chinese regulators warned the company about risks concerning data security.

TikTok is one of the most popular social networks worldwide with over 100 million users in the United States alone.