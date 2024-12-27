TikTok Removes 2.1 Million Videos from Nigeria in Q3 2024 Amid Growing Global Scrutiny

In the third quarter of 2024, TikTok removed 2.1 million videos from Nigerian users for violating its content policies, as part of a broader global crackdown that saw the removal of 147.8 million videos worldwide.

Nigeria ranked among the top 50 markets responsible for the offending content, underscoring the platform’s ongoing struggle to address problematic posts and ensure adherence to its community guidelines.

The videos were flagged for violations in areas including safety, privacy, mental health, civility, and authenticity—issues that TikTok has increasingly prioritized as part of its global content moderation efforts. In total, the platform took significant action in Q3, deleting 214.8 million accounts, including 187.3 million fake profiles and 24.3 million underage accounts, while also removing 1.3 billion comments, 1.1 billion inauthentic likes, and 57.2 million fake followers.

In addition, TikTok suspended 12.2 million live sessions for breaches of its guidelines, emphasizing its commitment to curbing harmful and non-compliant content. Despite these efforts, the company reported a decrease in the number of ads removed for policy violations—1.9 million in Q3 compared to 2.2 million in Q2—as it works to improve detection systems to counter misleading or harmful advertising practices.

However, these actions come amid increasing legal and regulatory pressure. TikTok faces a growing legal battle in the U.S., where 13 states and the District of Columbia filed lawsuits in October 2024. The lawsuits accuse the platform of failing to protect children from harm, alleging that its addictive design exploits young users’ vulnerabilities and exacerbates mental health challenges. These developments highlight the increasing global scrutiny of TikTok’s role in shaping the digital landscape, especially as concerns about data privacy and youth well-being gain traction.

As TikTok continues to expand its user base and influence across global markets, its ability to balance content moderation with user growth will be critical. The platform has emphasized its commitment to maintaining a safe, authentic experience, but its enforcement efforts will likely remain under close watch as both regulators and users continue to push for greater accountability in the digital ecosystem.