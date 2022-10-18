TikTok Shoots Up Its Live Stream Age Requirement

To prevent children from going live and to allow streamers to only reach adults, TikTok is upping its live stream system’s minimum age requirement.

The minimum age to broadcast live is currently 16, but from November 23rd, only individuals who are 18 or older will be able to do so.

Additionally, any user can find live streams on their For You page and on a separate live feed that they can swipe through but this will soon change. Livestream hosts will soon be allowed to target adults solely for streaming that they feel is inappropriate for a younger audience.

Adult-only content

According to TikTok, adult-only streams may be utilized for things like certain comedy routines or talks about real-life events that the creators feel are inappropriate for younger audiences.

In addition, creators will soon be able to broadcast live with up to five guests using various layout options. Again, keyword filters will be improved to allow live streams to remind hosts to add prohibited keywords and recommend additional keywords they might wish to filter.

TikTok’s move comes months after an investigation revealed the bad effect of TikTok on children and teens. Previously, most of the regulatory vim has been directed towards Instagram and Facebook, but this year, regulators across the world want to loosen TikTok’s hold on young people.

Over eight US states, for example, have launched inquiries into how the video-sharing platform contributes to physical and mental harm in teens and children.