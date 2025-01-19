TikTok Suspended in U.S. Ahead of Ban, Users Left Seeking Alternatives

Late on Saturday, TikTok ceased functioning in the United States and disappeared from both Apple and Google’s app stores, as a new law set to take effect on Sunday requires the shutdown of the widely popular social media platform.

With over 170 million Americans using the app, the unprecedented move is poised to have significant repercussions on U.S.-China relations, the social media landscape, and millions of users who rely on TikTok for business and cultural expression.

The law, which mandates TikTok’s divestment from its China-based parent company ByteDance, was enacted last year, citing national security concerns. TikTok users attempting to access the platform on Saturday were met with a notice informing them that the app is no longer operational. The message further cited a potential 90-day reprieve from President-elect Donald Trump, who has expressed his intent to address the ban after his inauguration on Monday.

“I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at,” Trump said in an interview, confirming that the reprieve would likely happen. “The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate.”

Despite this, TikTok’s future remains uncertain. As of Saturday night, TikTok and other ByteDance-owned apps, including CapCut and Lemon8, were offline in U.S. app stores. In response to the law, U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has left it to the incoming Trump administration to decide the course of action. Biden’s White House spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, affirmed that no immediate steps would be taken before Trump takes office.

The ban, which has sparked widespread frustration among users, particularly small business owners, is part of broader concerns over the influence of Chinese-owned companies in the U.S. The impact is being felt on social media platforms, with users flocking to alternatives like the China-based app RedNote. Rivals Meta and Snap have seen a rise in their share prices as investors expect an influx of TikTok users.

Some TikTok users are scrambling to adapt. One user, now on RedNote, expressed sadness with the hashtag “#tiktokrefugee,” while others took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their grief. Many users are now looking into VPN services to bypass the ban, although VPN providers, like NordVPN, are reporting temporary issues.

Marketing firms reliant on TikTok are in crisis mode, creating contingency plans to deal with the sudden disruption. “This is a hair on fire moment,” said one executive, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding the future of the app and its critical role in digital marketing.

Despite the challenges, there are indications that TikTok could make a comeback under Trump, who has previously called for a “political resolution” of the issue. The incoming president has even suggested that TikTok could be granted more time to find a buyer.

As the shutdown continues to unfold, there are still talks regarding potential buyers for TikTok’s U.S. operations, with figures such as Elon Musk, former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, and search engine startup Perplexity AI expressing interest in acquiring the platform.

The situation continues to evolve, with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew planning to attend Trump’s inauguration and rally, signaling that the fight over the app’s future may not be over.