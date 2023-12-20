Tiktok takes down 1.4 million videos from Nigeria in 2023

Popular short video platform, TikTok has said in its Community Guidelines Enforcement report that it removed 1.4 million videos posted by Nigerian users in Q3 2023.

Nigeria contributes to the 136.5 million removed videos globally for policy breaches, covering areas like spam, fake accounts, and harmful content. Over seventy-three million spam/fake accounts, 348.7 million fake likes, and 211.3 million fake followers were removed. The report also highlighted an increase in the removal of ads for violating advertising policies, with a total of 1.3 million ads removed in Q3, compared to 962,574 in Q2.

Additionally, in September, the short video platform removed 4 million videos considered illegal or harmful in the European Union, as outlined in a report detailing its moderation policy. This action aligns with the mandates of the recently enacted European legislation on digital services.

The obligation to publish such reports every six months stems from the recently implemented European Digital Services Act (DSA), which took effect in August and affects 19 large tech platforms, including TikTok.

Despite the cleanup, TikTok revenue keeps booming. Per data.ai, it became the first mobile app to generate more than $1 billion in worldwide consumer spending during a single quarter in Q1 2023.