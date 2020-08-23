Tiktok

ByteDance, owner of the popular video platform TikTok, announced on Sunday that it will file a lawsuit against the U.S. government to protect its rights and interests.

“Over the past year, we have earnestly sought to communicate with the U.S. government and provided solutions regarding its concerns. But the U.S. administration disregarded facts, disobeyed necessary legal procedures, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” ByteDance said in a statement.

“To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded, and that our company and users are treated fairly, we announce that we will officially file a lawsuit to safeguard our interests,” the statement said. Enditem

