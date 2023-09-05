Tikva Treats receives top honors as Best Creative Baker and Bakery Brand in 2023

Tikva Treats, a thriving bakery brand located in Abelenkpe, Accra, known for its creative and delectable baked goods, has emerged victorious at two prestigious awards ceremonies, reaffirming its position as a leading force in the baking industry.

The brand emerged winner for the “Best Creative Baker of the Year” at the 2023 Ghana Cake Business Awards and “Bakery Brand of the Year” at the Face of Africa Awards respectively.

Tikva Treats was recognized for its outstanding creativity, innovative designs, and delicious flavor profiles.

Receiving both awards, the Chief Executive Officer of Tikva Treats, Nana Hemaa Bamfo, said the double recognition served as are sounding affirmation of Tikva Treats ‘unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of culinary artistry and delivering unparalleled experiences to its consumers.

“I am thankful to God for these awards and the organizers for organizing these prestigious awards for this industry. These accolades stand as a testament to Tikva Treats’ tireless diligence, boundless creativity, and our devotion of fulfilling the diverse desires of our valued customers.”

“We will continue to master the craft of baking, captivate tastebuds, and foster a distinct identity that resonates with our distinguished patrons”, she added.

She further lauded the staffs and customers of Tikva Treats for their significant contribution to these achievements.

“I am very grateful for the harmonious efforts both our dedicated staff and cherished customers. This success would not have been possible without them; indeed, they have composed the sweetest notes of this achievement,” she said.

With the Best Creative Baker award and the Bakery Brand of the Year award under its belt, Tikva Treats has solidified its position as a dominant player in the baking industry not only in Ghana but also across Africa. The brand’s commitment to quality, creativity, and customer satisfaction sets a benchmark for others in the industry to aspire to.

Tikva Treats is a leading Patisserie in Accra, Ghana, providing cutting-edge services to customers by offering a wide array of delightful cakes, bagel cookies, cupcakes, desserts, pastries, fresh juices, and more.

Tikva Treats is committed to integrating traditional and modernization to create extraordinary culinary experiences for its valued patrons.

CEO of Tikva Treats, Nana Hemaa Bamfo in a group photo with co- workers.

Chief Executive Officer of Tikva Treats, Nana Hemaa Bamfo receiving her honor at the 2023 Ghana Cake Business Awards