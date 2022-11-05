Tilapia and Sports festival unveiled in Ada

A three-day business and sports expo dubbed Ada Tilapia and Sports Festival has taken off at Ada.

It is aimed at unveiling opportunities and promoting tourism in the district.



The event would also target all small and medium-scale businesses in the country to exhibit their goods to the general public.



Mr. Ebenezer Bleyor, Founder and Director of Operations of the Ada Tilapia and Sports Festival said the initiative was also to foster unity among the residents, especially the youth to promote development.



He added that it was also to attract both local and international investors and to stimulate sports and economic activities in the district.



Mr. Bleyor added that the festival was officially launched on Friday, November 4, 2024, coupled with several activities like a street carnival, cultural display, street market, and musical concerts in the night at Ada Foah.



He said on the second day of the event, there would be sports activities like bicycle riding competitions, moto bike riding displays, and marathons from Kasseh Faith Hope Hospital to Ada Foah Clinic Junction among others.



Other activities include beach soccer, basketball, and volleyball competition.



Mr. Bleyor called on all participants to respect each other’s values and opinions to promote sustainable growth and development.