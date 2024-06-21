Tim Swain Launches Black Star 400

Tim Swain, renowned activist and educator, unveils Black Star 400, a monumental 400-kilometer run from Salaga Market to Cape Coast slated for December 16, 2024.

This initiative aims to empower Ghanaian and Diasporan youth by raising awareness and vital funds.

In partnership with Anidaso 360, a non-profit organization promoting cultural immersion, Swain’s project will address critical goals:

Borehole Fundraising: Drill 20 boreholes across Ghana by December 2025 to provide essential clean water access. Youth Empowerment: Bring 10 young Black men aged 18-23 to Ghana by July 2025 for a transformative business and cultural immersion program. Leadership Academy: Establish a Leadership Academy in Northern Ghana to cultivate future leaders.

Tim Swain, leveraging his expertise as a theologian and marathon runner, brings unparalleled dedication to social impact. His leadership promises to galvanize global communities and achieve lasting change.

“Black Star 400 is more than a run; it’s a movement fueled by hope, determination, and a shared commitment to transformation,” said Tim Swain. “Together with local communities and the Global African Diaspora, we will make a meaningful impact on Ghana’s future and the leaders of tomorrow.”

Join the journey towards empowerment and change with Black Star 400. Stay tuned for updates as Tim Swain leads monthly runs and invites participation from across the Diaspora to support these transformative goals.