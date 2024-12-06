Timaya Opens Up About His Reluctance to Marry and His Role as a Father

Nigerian singer Timaya has shared candid insights into his views on marriage, revealing that he has never been drawn to the institution, despite his successful career.

In a recent interview with Naija FM, the star explained that marriage has never appealed to him and he has never seriously considered it, although he did not completely rule out the possibility of changing his mind in the future.

“I’ve never been a married guy right from time but it can change because marriage ‘dey craze’?” Timaya said. He went on to explain that his reluctance stems from his desire for personal freedom and a fear of the stresses that come with marriage. Reflecting on his past relationships, the singer added, “I just look at it like if I marry today, would I be able to get out? In all my previous relationships, I was the one who got out because I don’t like stress.”

Timaya, known for his openness, also highlighted the importance of communication in relationships, stating that honesty and transparency are key values for him. “If you have a problem with me, let’s talk about it because I don’t like going to bed thinking about things, I go die o. I don’t like anything to bother me at all,” he explained.

Despite his hesitancy toward marriage, Timaya is a devoted father to four children, each with a different mother. He shared that while his children live with their mothers, they maintain a close and active relationship with him. “Being a father is stressful because I love them too much but it’s enjoyable,” he said.

The singer revealed that his children often visit him for extended periods, spending two to three months at a time with him. “Christmas is coming and they’d spend it with me as well, but their mothers don’t come because they’re in relationships. We’re all family now so I can’t date any of them, we’re family now and we respect each other,” he added, emphasizing the harmonious and respectful relationship he maintains with his children’s mothers.

Timaya’s reflections offer a glimpse into his personal life, where freedom, communication, and familial bonds take precedence over traditional notions of marriage.