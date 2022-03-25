Timber Business Fraudster Granted GHC50,000.00 Bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted Charles Kofi Asante Ampofo, a GHC50,000 bail with two sureties for an alleged timber business fraud.

The court ordered that the sureties should be his relatives.

Ampofo denied the offence.

He will make his next appearance at the court on March 28, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah told the Court, presided over by Mr K.K Obiri Yeboah, that in September 2021, Ampofo demanded and collected GHC47,000.00 from Madam Elizabeth Addo Brown, the complainant, under the pretext of supplying her with 1,600 pieces of wood.

Ampofo went into hiding after collecting the money. He was arrested from his hideout at Edubiase in the Asante Region.