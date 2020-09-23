Ghanaian Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah said here Tuesday that as the measures put in place by the government against COVID-19 have yielded positive results, time is conducive for football to return.

His remarks come in the wake of the lifting of the ban on contact sports by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week and the announcement of the return of Ghana’s Premier and Division One football leagues.

He said that the various federations for contact sports will come up with specific intentions in line with that of the government’s directives.

Ghana has in recent times been recording decreases in its COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed cases as of Tuesday stood at 46,062 with 297 deaths and 45,258 recoveries, leaving active cases at 507.