Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards successfully held: Check full list of Winners

Organizers of Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards (TGAEA) successfully held the 2023 edition of the awards at Estees Bee event Center, East Legon, over the weekend.
The awards scheme which is in its 5th year, attracted top showbiz and media personalities like: A Plus, Nana Romeo, Rev. Abraham Lamptey, Portia Asare, Jayana, Joe Shorting, Dada KD, Nakeeyat,among others.
With hundreds of patrons attending the event, esteemed entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, won the ‘Man of the Year’ while Martha Joyce Arthur won the ‘Woman of the Year’ categories respectively.
During the awards night, the CEO of the awards Cecelia Gyaase Konamah said the scheme is aimed at celebrating excellence and hardwork, and that she’s excited about this year’s edition — because it has not been easy, but with God on their side, they have achieved a lot.
She used the opportunity to thank the headline sponsor Time Herbal Mixture, distinguished invited guests, nominees, winners, the press, and supporting sponsors.
Below is the full list of this year’s winners:
1.Best Actor =Anthony Woode
2.Best Actress =Safina Haroun
3.Best Spa =Ma’ati Spa
4.Best Kiddie Star =Emmanuella Akweley
5.New Artist =Naja
6.Fashion Icon Male =Charlie Dior
7.Fashion Icon female =Rev mavis Asante (Supreme lady)
8.Discovery Personality =Abena Boatemaa
9.Best News Anchor Female =Abena Pokua Ahwenee
10.Best News Anchor Male =Piesie Nana Yaw Sarfo
11.Best Radio Show host male =Dj Hitman
12.Best Radio Show host female =Adwoa Saah
13.Best Pundit Male =Derrick many
14.Best Pundit Female =Afia Papabi
15.Best tv station =Oyerepa tv
16.Best tv Programme=Oyerepa Afutuo
17.Best Model =Prisca Aba
18.Best Barber =Justice thebarber
19.Best Marketer =Grace Agyemang
20.Entreprenuer of the year =Fante Dokono wura
21.Best Humanitarian =Xandy4hope foundation
22.Best Dancer =Jerror Buster
23.Best Blogger =Nana Okyere
24.Best Tiktok Star =Demand and supply
25.Best Fashion designer =Habils Couture
26.Beauty Queen With A purpose =Oheneba Akosua safari
27.Best Hair Stylist =Tantals Styles Beauty
28.Best Photographer =Enfrans photography
29.Best Tv Show Host female =Maxbel Coleman
30.Best Tv show host male =Vincent Kofi Osei (Stain)
31.Best YouTube channel =Express Gh Tv
32.Best Make up Artist =OT make up
33.Best Pageant =miss supranational
34.Woman of the year =Martha Joyce Arthur
35.Man of the year =Arnold Asamoah Baidoo
Honoree Awardees
1.Kwame A plus
2.Abena yiadom
3.Aunty Bee
4.Osewus
5.Kafui Dzivenu
6.Kojo preko Dankwa
7.Dada KD