Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards successfully held: Check full list of Winners

Organizers of Time Ghana Arts and Entertainment Awards (TGAEA) successfully held the 2023 edition of the awards at Estees Bee event Center, East Legon, over the weekend.

The awards scheme which is in its 5th year, attracted top showbiz and media personalities like: A Plus, Nana Romeo, Rev. Abraham Lamptey, Portia Asare, Jayana, Joe Shorting, Dada KD, Nakeeyat,among others.

With hundreds of patrons attending the event, esteemed entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, won the ‘Man of the Year’ while Martha Joyce Arthur won the ‘Woman of the Year’ categories respectively.

During the awards night, the CEO of the awards Cecelia Gyaase Konamah said the scheme is aimed at celebrating excellence and hardwork, and that she’s excited about this year’s edition — because it has not been easy, but with God on their side, they have achieved a lot.

She used the opportunity to thank the headline sponsor Time Herbal Mixture, distinguished invited guests, nominees, winners, the press, and supporting sponsors.

Below is the full list of this year’s winners:

1.Best Actor =Anthony Woode

2.Best Actress =Safina Haroun

3.Best Spa =Ma’ati Spa

4.Best Kiddie Star =Emmanuella Akweley

5.New Artist =Naja

6.Fashion Icon Male =Charlie Dior

7.Fashion Icon female =Rev mavis Asante (Supreme lady)

8.Discovery Personality =Abena Boatemaa

9.Best News Anchor Female =Abena Pokua Ahwenee

10.Best News Anchor Male =Piesie Nana Yaw Sarfo

11.Best Radio Show host male =Dj Hitman

12.Best Radio Show host female =Adwoa Saah

13.Best Pundit Male =Derrick many

14.Best Pundit Female =Afia Papabi

15.Best tv station =Oyerepa tv

16.Best tv Programme=Oyerepa Afutuo

17.Best Model =Prisca Aba

18.Best Barber =Justice thebarber

19.Best Marketer =Grace Agyemang

20.Entreprenuer of the year =Fante Dokono wura

21.Best Humanitarian =Xandy4hope foundation

22.Best Dancer =Jerror Buster

23.Best Blogger =Nana Okyere

24.Best Tiktok Star =Demand and supply

25.Best Fashion designer =Habils Couture

26.Beauty Queen With A purpose =Oheneba Akosua safari

27.Best Hair Stylist =Tantals Styles Beauty

28.Best Photographer =Enfrans photography

29.Best Tv Show Host female =Maxbel Coleman

30.Best Tv show host male =Vincent Kofi Osei (Stain)

31.Best YouTube channel =Express Gh Tv

32.Best Make up Artist =OT make up

33.Best Pageant =miss supranational

34.Woman of the year =Martha Joyce Arthur

35.Man of the year =Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Honoree Awardees

1.Kwame A plus

2.Abena yiadom

3.Aunty Bee

4.Osewus

5.Kafui Dzivenu

6.Kojo preko Dankwa

7.Dada KD