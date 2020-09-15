The 75th anniversary of the United Nations is a time to reflect on the reasons and goals of its creation, and on the recent trend of growing popularism and nationalism, Robert Lawrence Kuhn, Chairman of the Kuhn Foundation, told Xinhua on Monday.

“In 1945, the most destructive war in human history had just ended with a general recognition that humanity can never again allow such unmitigated devastation to be unleashed by national conflict and conquest, and that only a multinational body could provide that hope, if not that guarantee,” Kuhn said.

While a world war has been avoided, he said, areas of contention seems to have increased, and the affliction brought by the global pandemic on economies and individuals simply exacerbate the situation.

“There are always differences among nations. The high road is figuring out how to develop collective opportunities while controlling potential conflict by constant contact,” he said.

Warning about the dangers in international relations in the era of instant global communications and inflamed social media, Kuhn suggested that global geopolitics need both multinational organizations and bilateral relations.

“The UN cannot be the whole answer, but it is certainly part of the answer,” he said.