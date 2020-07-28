On the 106th anniversary of the beginning of WWI, it is time to recollect how a series of reckless mistakes and irresponsible behaviors dragged mankind into untold sorrow.

The world today is very different from a century ago and mankind has more wisdom to avoid history repeating itself, hopefully.

But when a section of politicians of the most powerful modern-day country are playing games that challenge common sense and human conscience, the world should be fully on its guard with worries that political absurdity might translate into real tragedy in the 21st century.

It is absurd that while the United States is facing the coronavirus epidemic, some of its politicians are making more efforts to fabricate lies and smear other countries than to save American people’s lives, although the country boasts the world’s most advanced technology.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been using “more creative and assertive ways” (to use his own words), not against the severe health, economic, and political crisis facing his country, but to confront China and the Communist Party of China, the latter of which has enjoyed wide public support during its seven decades of governance.

Even more ironically, a country that keeps withdrawing from multilateral platforms is pressuring as many countries as possible to join a multilateral anti-China alliance, although few are willing to follow. When Pompeo fanned ideological confrontation and announced the approach to China should be “distrust and verify,” the true face of a dishonest and vicious politician was revealed.

Pompeo’s rhetoric represents the mindset of some anti-China forces in the United States who have been trying to reshape China’s development path.

Angered by China’s refusal to change in line with their wishes, they resort to all possible means to suppress and contain China, showing an addiction to power politics and hegemony.

Ever since the beginning of this year, the United States has been abusing its national power to crack down on Chinese companies, suppressing Chinese media organizations, and interfering in China’s internal affairs related to the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

It even violated the basic norms of international relations by abruptly requesting China to close its Consulate General in Houston.

The high frequency and intensity of anti-China actions sounds an alarm bell that the current China policy of the United States is based on strategic miscalculations, and is fraught with emotion, whims, and McCarthyist bigotry.

With bilateral relationship facing the most severe challenge, China does not want to escalate the tension. Neither “cold war” nor “hot war” conforms with the interests of the people of the two countries or the world. China has no intention to challenge or replace the United States.

Rather, the country has maintained a highly stable and consistent policy toward the United States, and is willing to grow China-U.S. relations with goodwill and sincerity. China still wants to achieve non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect, and win-win cooperation with the United States.

But as irresponsible U.S. politicians will do anything without the bottom line in their attempts to interrupt China’s development process, China must prepare for the worst.

The Chinese people, united as one, will never yield and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and dignity and legitimate rights of development by all necessary means.

China’s response against the U.S. moves is aimed at stopping irresponsible politicians from kidnapping bilateral relations for their selfish interests. It is not targeting the American people for whom the Chinese people have always cherished a friendship.

At a time when we remember the tragedy of war and confrontation 106 years ago, it is essential for the international community to jointly find solutions to prevent and remove threats to peace, security, and justice.

There should be no tolerance for Pompeo-like politicians to continue their behavior of “cheating, lying, and stealing.”

Allowing such political absurdity means opening the door to vicious forces, bringing a high price that the world cannot afford and should not pay.

