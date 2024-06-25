Time To Wage War Against ‘Demonic Taxation’ – Apostle Francis Amaoko Attah

Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amaoko Attah has revealed reasons why most people continue to suffer although they work tirelessly to earn a living and make their lives better.

Apostle Francis Amaoko Attah was speaking on Angel fm where he pointed out that, one of the major reasons accounting for the sufferings of many people is the accumulated ‘Demonic Taxes’ over their heads.

The SEER said these demonic taxes have become burdens on people.

He quoted Scriptures from the Bible 1 Samuel 17: 24-25 “Whenever the Israelites saw the man, they all fled from him in great fear. Now the Israelites had been saying, “Do you see how this man keeps coming out? He comes out to defy Israel. The king will give great wealth to the man who kills him. He will also give him his daughter in marriage and will exempt his family from taxes in Israel.”

He noted that, the revelations in the scriptures indicate that there are families which are exempted from taxes saying that, when Jesus was conceived, the angel came down and said the Kingdom of David shall be handed over to Him, and when David became King, and King Solomon took over, they stop paying tax.

“Jesus also came to inherit David’s kingdom and they stopped paying taxes, so for you to seat on the throne, you have to go back,” he said.

Also in Mathew 17: 24-28, it is stated that “After six days Jesus took with him Peter, James and John the brother of James, and led them up a high mountain by themselves. There he was transfigured before them. His face shone like the sun, and his clothes became as white as the light. Just then there appeared before them Moses and Elijah, talking with Jesus…..After Jesus and his disciples arrived in Capernaum, the collectors of the two-drachma temple tax came to Peter and asked, “Doesn’t your teacher pay the temple tax?”

“Yes, he does,” he replied.

When Peter came into the house, Jesus was the first to speak. “What do you think, Simon?” he asked. “From whom do the kings of the earth collect duty and taxes, from their own children or from others?”

“From others,” Peter answered.

“Then the children are exempt,” Jesus said to him. “But so that we may not cause offense, go to the lake and throw out your line. Take the first fish you catch; open its mouth and you will find a four-drachma coin. Take it and give it to them for my tax and yours.”

He stressed the importance of prayers in such matters and extended invitation to all for their ‘Mpaebo Kese’ prayer session tomorrow.