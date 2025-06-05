Time with the Amazons – UBA Ghana’s Women Unite for Inspiration and Wellness

The women’s wing of UBA Ghana, U-Lioness, hosted an inspiring and engaging event dubbed “Time with the Amazons.” This session brought together women from various departments and branches across the bank to engage in open conversations around life, career, and personal development.

The event held at Best Western Plus was part of U-Lioness’s broader mission to foster a culture of connection, support and continuous development among women within the organization. It featured top female executives of the bank who served as resource persons, including: Evelyn Quansah – Country Head, Human Resources, Rita Mills-Robertson – Head of Corporate Banking 1 and Theodora Awotwi – Head of Corporate Banking 2.

These accomplished professionals referred to as the “Amazons”shared personal and professional stories, reflecting on their challenges and achievements while offering practical insights into thriving as women in the workplace.

The Amazons emphasized the importance of self-care in today’s fast-paced world. Key tips included: Personal Growth & Self-Care where they encouraged the women to schedule Self-Care and treat it as a non-negotiable priority, seek support by building a network that encourages well-being.

They also shared strategies for maintaining a healthy work-life balance: Clearly separate work from personal life, prioritize time, allocate dedicated time for work, family, and rest, recharge regularly, take breaks and engage in meaningful personal activities.

Dr. Serwaa Attafuah, a renowned medical professional from the Bank’s hospital, delivered an insightful talk on the importance of wellness, emphasizing how vital it is for women to prioritize their health amidst the demands of both their personal and professional lives. Dr. Attafuah highlighted the various aspects of physical and mental well-being, providing practical tips and advice tailored specifically to women. She spoke about how regular health check-ups, balanced nutrition, adequate sleep, and stress management can positively impact women’s overall health and productivity.

Miguela Beecham, President of U-Lioness and Business Manager at the Labone Business Office, commented, “This successful event provided a platform for women to connect, learn, and grow.

Initiatives like these are vital in shaping the careers and lives of our women professionals, and by empowering them, UBA Ghana is investing in its future and the broader community.”

Furthermore, she thanked the women for their presence as well as the bank for the support towards the event.

U-Lioness aims to empower and elevate women within the bank through shared experiences and strong mentorship. By learning from senior leaders, younger professionals are inspired to pursue their goals with confidence and resilience.

The event also featured a fun mix of wellness and educational activities, pick and act, and an energizing aerobics session hosted by Step Up Ghana.