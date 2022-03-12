Timely, Regular Flow Of Capitation Grants Important – NABOCADO

The Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocesan Development Organisation (NABOCADO), has called on the government to ensure timely and regular disbursement of the capitation grants, to promote effective administration of schools.

It said government’s inability to release capitation grants on time and on regular basis over the years, was adversely affecting quality academic work and other activities as schools could not expand development nor provide teaching and learning materials for the students.

It said for the past two years, schools had not received their entitled capitation grants, “the government owes almost all the schools, it has now prioritised and given them in bulk which does not reflect capitation grant as it was supposed to be per head, adding that and this does not meet the needs of the schools.”

This was contained in a communique read by Dr Joseph Ayembilla, the Human Development Coordinator, NABCADO, at the end of a wider stakeholder engagement in Bolgtanga, Upper East Region.

The engagement was part of an advocacy plan being implemented by the Good Governance, Justice and Peace Directorate of NABOCADO, with financial support from the Hungary Helps of Hungary.

The project was aimed at improving access to health and education delivery in North East and Upper East Regions especially schools and health facilities within the diocese.

It attracted stakeholders from health and education in both regions including community health committees and school management committees.

The communique, noted that the project being piloted using the social accountability mechanism in 11 health facilities and 13 schools in the diocese, identified various gaps hindering quality education and health delivery especially in the rural areas.

The communique further revealed that most of the schools did not have adequate infrastructure while other schools were learning under trees and urged the government to expand the infrastructure base of schools to improve upon teaching and learning and increase enrollment.

“On inadequate and timely supply of logistics, we urge the Minister of Education to follow up on his promise on provision of basic but critical logistics such as textbooks.

“We are also asking the management of the Ghana Education Service to ensure equitable posting of teachers and ensure teacher retention,” it added.

On health, the communique stated that apart from inadequate infrastructure deficit that impeded quality health care especially in the rural areas, there was the need for stronger collaboration to ensure that special incentives were designed to motivate health staff to stay and work in rural communities.

It added, “Government must commit to the contractual agreement of three months reimbursement period and ensure regular reimbursement of the National Health Insurance Scheme claims to provide effective and efficient quality health care, prioritising rural health facilities that are without alternatives.”