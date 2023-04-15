Tina Asadi: The Face Model-Turned-Fashion Influencer Who is Redefining Instagram Fame

The human mind is the stronghold of infinite potential. Nowhere has this been more prevalent than in the world of social media. People from national capitals to those from obscure towns have all made Instagram their world stage. From showcasing their exotic culinary skills to flawless handiwork to homemade runway-ready models, people have created their pockets of compelling inspiration for the world to see. One such name is Tina Asadi. This part-time face model from Tehran is now one of Instagram’s most loved influencers. Let’s figure out what makes her tick!

Asadi is from the capital city of Iran, Tehran. She was born at the turn of the 20th century and, bit by bit, has been able to string the journey of her life excitingly. She found her way into instar-dom when she started working as a face model at 20. Talking about her experience, she says, “It was a time of experiments. And it was exciting to be making my own money while I was still studying. The world of fashion held an attraction for me, and soon I found myself learning the art of makeup from my mother. I did that for three years while at the same time preparing to grow and develop my role as a fashion influencer on Instagram. My hard work has paid off, and today I’m in a place where I look forward to the future positively.”

Asadi has over 730K followers on Instagram with whom “she loves to be in contact,” she says. From sharing snippets of her personal life to her unique fashion ideas and choices, Asadi hopes to encourage young men and women to own who they are and express it through what they wear. Not the one to take her success lightly, Asadi likes to “share a warm relationship with my followers and do my part to spread positive energy, happiness, and whatever knowledge I have, with them.”

Young, daring, and raring to go, Tina Asadi’s zest for life and love for fashion have indeed brought her a long way.