Tinubu’s Inauguration: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Invited To Nigeria

The Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has received invitation from the Nigerian government to pray for the Nation ahead of the inauguration of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his government on the 29th May 2023.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who is popularly called “THE SEER” for his accurate prophesies, was recommended after his prophesies on the Nigerian Presidential election manifested.

In January this year, THE SEER released a prophesy where he saw Nigeria was up for sale.

Releasing that Prophesy, he said “In the spirit, from now till 31st of this month, the one who everybody knew is the right person to win the elections shall be brought to the third place if he fails to work hard.”

However, situations during and after the Nigeria elections all came true as prophesied by the Speaker, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, prompting followers to recommend him to the leaders as a great Prophet whose prophesies are true.

Speaking on Angel Fm’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ program this morning, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said he will be picked with a private jet to Nigeria to pray for the country ahead of the inauguration ceremony for peace to prevail in the country.

“When it was difficult, they rely on these prophesies. Every prophesy is subject to change, you have to work it. You have to change the prophesy into prophetic, and that was what happened in Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, during elections candidates have to apply every element in order to succeed and that election is not only about the crowd.

He said when one relies too much on the crow and leave the prophesy, he is bound to fail.

Nigeria election

Nigeria’s two main opposition leaders filed petitions seeking to cancel results from last month’s disputed presidential election, court papers showed, to begin what could be a legal battle lasting several months.

There have been numerous legal challenges to the outcome of previous Nigerian presidential elections but none has succeeded.

Atiku Abubakar from the biggest opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party’s Peter Obi asked the Appeals Court to invalidate the election won by Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

The opposition leaders said in separate affidavits the election was fraught with irregularities and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of breaching the law by failing to use electronic machines to upload polling station results, among other criticisms.

Atiku and Obi asked for an order “cancelling the presidential election” and for the INEC to conduct a fresh vote.

Tinubu has defended the election as credible.