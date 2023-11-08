TIS Announces 20th Anniversary Musical Production; A Mesmerizing Interpretation Of “The Prince Of Egypt”

Tema International School is proud to unveil its much-anticipated 20th Anniversary Musical Production, set to dazzle audiences with a captivating adaptation of “The Prince of Egypt.” This extraordinary event promises an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 18, 2023, as the National Theatre of Accra hosts this sensational musical extravaganza. With a seating capacity of 1,500, we eagerly anticipate a packed house ready to witness the magic of Broadway right here in Accra.

Tema International School has established a stellar reputation for its remarkable theatrical productions. Previous adaptations of cherished classics have captivated audiences, shining a spotlight on the immense talent of our students. Here is a comprehensive list of productions from past years:

“Dilemma of a Ghost” – Written by Ama Ata Aidoo; “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat” – Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Tim Rice; “Dormitory C, The Inspection” – Written by Mrs C. S. Akeampong; “The Lion King” – Originally a Disney animated film, featuring music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice; “This is Our Chance” – Written by James Ene Henshaw; “Sarafina” – Original South African musical written by Mbongeni Ngema; “Evolution: A Tale of a Fragmented Sound” – An original production by Tema International School; “The Slaves” – Written by Mohammed Ben Abdallah; “Beauty and The Beast” – Based on the Disney animated film; “The Marriage of Anansewaa” – Written by Efua Sutherland; “The Legend of Aku Sika” – Written by Prof. Martin Owusu; “Once on this Island” – A musical with music composed by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens.

These productions have contributed significantly to Tema International School’s illustrious theatrical tradition, showcasing a diverse array of stage works and exceptional talent.

What sets this year’s production apart is its noble purpose. Proceeds from ticket sales will contribute to the ongoing 20th Anniversary project, ‘Transforming Lives”, dedicated to providing corrective surgery for children afflicted with Anorectal malformation. Additionally, they aim to assist the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital acquire an ultrasound machine for its pediatric centre.

To purchase your e-Ticket, simply follow these easy steps:

1. Dial *447*2394# on your mobile device.

2. Follow the prompts to select the number of tickets you wish to purchase.

3. Provide the required details.

4. Receive your e-Ticket via text or email. 📧

Parents (present and past), students, alumni, staff (present and past), Schools, and friends of TIS are all invited to this remarkable experience.

By attending the TIS 20th Anniversary Musical Production, you not only support the artistic development and growth of TIS talented students but also make a tangible difference in the lives of children in need.

For sponsorship and media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Tema International School: Tema International School is an IB World School known for its commitment to excellence in academics, culture, sports, and service. Our mission is to empower students to reach their full potential and become responsible global citizens.

Website: www.tis.edu.gh