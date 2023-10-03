TIS Celebrates Two Decades of Inspiring Minds and Cultivating Excellence

Tema International School (TIS) has organized an Educational Forum with the theme “Transformative Education: The Role of Technology and Cultural Diversity,” to inspire Minds and cultivate excellence.

The Educational Forum, the 20th Anniversary edition, brought together parents, alumni, teachers, and students as well as other stakeholders and students and Heads from other educational institutions to explore the intersection of Technology and Cultural Diversity.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Transformative Education (ESD and GCED together), is an element of quality education and a crucial enabler for sustainable development. It empowers learners of all ages with the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes to address the interconnected global challenges we are facing, including climate change, environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, poverty and inequality. It builds a sense of belonging to a common humanity and help them become responsible and active global citizens in building inclusive, peaceful and sustainable societies.

The forum which was imbibed in this acknowledgement, began with an engaging welcome address by Dr. Ken Darvall, the Principal of Tema International School.

Dr. Davall, highlighted the importance of transformative education in equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in an increasingly globalized and technologically-driven world.

He emphasized the need to embrace cultural diversity as a valuable resource that enriches the learning experience.

According to Dr. Darvall, there is little argument against the importance and need for transformative education. The irony is that although schools should be at the forefront of change, many teachers prefer their comfort zones, so that that change can be difficult. More so, bureaucracy generally makes ‘difficult’ an art form.

He seized the opportunity to encourage all attendees to challenge themselves to make a difference in their schools and communities by adopting a transformative mindset to bring about necessary changes that will enhance schools and communities, “I asked each attendee to reflect on today’s discussion and develop an action plan about how you can make a difference in your school. Implementing a transformative change that addresses either technology or cultural diversity,” he stressed.

To the Students, the Principal noted that “your service activities make the world a better place one step at a time is making a difference.”

Dr Ken Darvall “Five years have passed since our last TIS Education Forum when we looked at the state of education in the next 15 years. At the time, I mentioned several aspects that needed to be addressed. These included dragging schools into the 21st century, personalizing learning and assessment, rethinking the learning environments, e-learning, addressing teacher shortage and student agency.”

According to him, since 2018, much has been achieved at TIS over these five years due to our Co-Founders’ vision and values. MYP authorization, the new Primary School, PYP authorization, as DP scores of 43, 44 and 45, as well as 100% pass rates, curriculum initiatives, and that global experience that stopped the world, COVID.

Additionally, TIS became an Award Centre for the Duke of Edinburgh International Awards, affectionately called the Dukies. These niche awards complement our four pillars, with a substantial emphasis on personal challenges. Since 2018, we have conducted 11 expedition trips, been awarded the best award centre in Ghana and 154 students have been awarded Gold (75), Silver (22) and Bronze (57) level awards over this period. One student has completed each award, a stunning achievement.

“However, widening the lens suggests that many of the aspects I highlighted in 2018 have remained elusive for many schools, especially as educational experts decry the learning loss that resulted from the COVID years. Of course, the easiest thing to do is predict the future, especially in 10-50 years. Why? Who will remember what you said could, should or would happen? There is little argument against the importance and need for transformative education. The irony is that although schools should be at the forefront of change, many teachers prefer their comfort zones, so that that change can be difficult. More so, bureaucracy generally makes ‘difficult’ an art form.”

The panel discussions

The panel discussions that followed, which answered the question of how do we get educators to use Technical efficiently in the classroom to achieve Cultural Diversity for Transformative Education? The panel enlighten, with experts from various fields shared their insights. Educators amongst them discussed the integration of technology into the classroom, highlighting its potential to enhance teaching and learning outcomes.

They emphasized the importance of digital literacy and how technology can be a tool for personalized learning, fostering inclusiveness.

Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, one of the discussants, described Technology as an enabler to Education which makes Teachers’ and students’ work much easier. According to her, in as much as we need to allow Technology in the classroom, we also need to make use of what we have around us in terms of resources.

“What can I adopt so that ultimately the learning is not about memorization but the critical thinking, the application, coming out with real solution, how do you bring that to the classroom so the students can then learn in a different manner, I believe if we truly do this then we can together transform Education,” Dr. Agyepong stressed.

Mrs. Ayeshat Dela Addison, another panelist, in her submission, admonished Education Managers to create spaces for Teachers to learn how to use Technology effectively.

Speaking further, Mrs. Addison who doubles as a Teacher and Curriculum Leader, explained that if we want the students to be hooked up with Technology, it’s important to create a plan, then when they (students) bring the Technology to class, you known that it’s leading to the outcomes.

However, she was quick to add that using Technology effectively, as Schools, there is the need to be aware of the safeguarding and child protection implications in there, because of the bullying.

“So it Is important that the structure takes care of that,” she emphasized.

For his part, Joseph Ethan Nii Odartey Sunkwa-Mills, a Grade 12 student of the school delivering a speech, pointed out that a culturally inclusive curriculum prepares students for success in a globalized world.

Master Ethan, who doubles as the Secretary of the Students Representative Council (SRC) further stated emphatically that by embracing inclusivity. they (students) can help break down the barriers that separate them.

“When students learn about different cultures, we are less likely to succumb to biases or position instead we develop a skill to engaging people on a human level despite where they come from,” he added.

Furthermore, the significance of cultural diversity in education was a recurring theme throughout the forum. A couple of parents shared their experiences of raising children in multicultural environments, highlighting the need for educational institutions to embrace and celebrate diversity. They stressed the role of cultural diversity in fostering empathy, understanding, and global citizenship among students.

The forum also included interactive sessions where attendees had the opportunity to explore various educational technologies and strategies.

The educational forum organized by TIS served as a platform for fruitful discussions and exchange of ideas. It highlighted the crucial role of technology and cultural diversity in shaping a transformative education that equips students with the skills necessary for success in the 21st century.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment from the school administration to continue investing in educational technology and fostering a culture of inclusivity and diversity. Participants left the forum inspired and motivated, convinced of the transformative power of education and the positive impact it can have on individuals and society as a whole.

In an ever-changing world, it is through forums like these that we can collectively strive to create an educational landscape that prepares students for the future. TIS has set a shining example, not only for schools in Tema but for educational institutions globally. The quest for transformative education continues, powered by technology and fueled by cultural diversity.

By Eureka Agbenyega