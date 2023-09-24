TIS Raises Funds To Supports Babies With Anorectal Malformation

Tema International School (TIS) is raising funds to support the treatment of babies delivered with Anorectal Malformation at the Korlebu-Teaching Hospital.

This gesture is part of the School’s 20th anniversary celebration which begun with a Sporty Family Day held on September 21, 2023 under the theme “Celebrating our Founders: The Importance of Vision and Values.”

The event brought together the Primary and Main Campuses students, parents, alumni and staff who participated in a day filled with enjoyable games and activities as they foster a sense of togetherness.

Speaking in an interview with a General Medical Practitioner at the Korlebu-Teaching Hospital and Head of Medicals at Tema International School (TIS), Dr. Kwekuma Yally he indicated that Anorectal malformations are birth defects, or problems that happen as an unborn baby is developing during pregnancy.

He said, with this defect, the anus and rectum don’t develop properly.

He explained that, normally during a bowel movement, stool passes from the large intestine to the rectum and then to the anus. Muscles in the anal area help to control when you have a bowel movement. Nerves in the area help the muscles sense the need for a bowel movement. The nerves also stimulate muscle activity.

But, children with an anorectal malformation, may have narrow anal passage, anal opening may be covered with a tissue or membrane, the rectum may not connect to the anus or the rectum may connect to part of the urinary tract or the reproductive system.

This, he said makes it difficult for such children to pass stool.

“With this condition, children are born two days, three days without passing any stool. Sometimes, it is devastating for the parents so, this year we planned to raise funds to support these children,” he said.

Dr. Kwekuma Yally described the situation as a serious medical condition which needs serious metical attention and proper surgery.

He also noted that surgeries for such conditions can be involving and parents find it difficult to raise fund for that.

“So are hoping to raise funds for these children,” he said.

Dr. Kwekuma Yally said currently there are about fifteen (15) babies on the waiting list at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to undergo surgery for Anorectal Malformation.

“There may be few others at the districts and regional hospitals which have not come up yet,” he said.

He also revealed that the school is also raising funds to acquire an Untra Sound machine to help the Pediatric unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to help them deal with emergency conditions of children so as to save them from going through surgery.

Principal

Dr. Ken Darvall, Principal of Tema International School said the institution is dedicated to providing a world-class education, fostering an international mindset, and instilling a commitment to service.

He said the events that have been lined up for the celebration will unite former and current staff, alumni, past and current parents, students, and friends of the school in commemorating 20 years of Holistic Education, Vision, and Values.

According to her, TIS believes in the four pillars for student balance and ensuing success; Academics, Service, Sport and Culture which according to him, provide a theoretical lens for inquiry, critical thinking, and conceptual understanding in a real-world context through action.

He said: “Across all four pillars, TIS prides itself on the opportunities and experiences that enable all graduates to develop and enhance leadership attributes and skills to make a difference and make the world a better place. As leaders, we create our footprints to ensure authenticity.”

Parents of the school also expressed their excitements with the growth of the school and the performance of their wards and indicated their readiness to continue to support the school in providing a wholistic education for their wards.

