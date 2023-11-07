Titans of Africa and Chief Imam to support development of American football

Titans of Africa, a recognized sports development firm led by Mohammed Osman Nkosi on Monday, 6th November, 2023 paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu at his residence in Fadama, Accra.

The visit was geared towards the introduction and formation of a strong American football team within the community to honour the National Imam.

This falls in line with the firm’s objectives of promoting and developing the sport through the grassroot level as well as unearthing potential talents.

According to the president, Mohammed Osman Nkosi disclosed that the teams would serve as platforms to select top players for National and international assignments.

He mentioned that well trained and qualified instructors would also be deployed.

“So this is the first ever American football community team named after the chief Imam and it would be for all the people within the zongo communities. We are also working closely with all the prominent people to ensure we promote the game.” he said.

In his remarks, the chief Imam Dr. Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu commended the outfit for the measures put in place to promote widely the game from the grassroot level.

He reiterated the need for all communities to support the initiative of making the game attractive.

As part of the exercise, sets of balls and flag football belts were presented to the chief Imam to commence the operations of the team.

He also received a customized and branded American football Nike jersey.

Other teams will be unveiled in the coming days