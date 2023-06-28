Titans of Africa, Dynamically Made hold Successful Basketball Camp in Accra

Over 200 dynamic and young basketball enthusiasts participated in the just ended Dynamically Made basketball camp in Accra.

The event organized by recognized sports promotion and development firm, Titans of Africa in partnership with Dynamically Made took place at the University of Ghana basketball court on Saturday, 24th June, 2023.

The well patronized event saw the attendance of NBA professional athlete BAL and oversea, Jared Harrington among other enthusiasts.

According to the president of Titans of Africa Mohammed Osman Nkosi, the event is aimed at cushioning young athletes towards any future and professional endeavors.

“The event is geared towards building strong fundamentals for these basketball players. And this is the first one we are having so in Accra, there are plans to extend this exercise across the country,” he said.

CEO and founder of Dynamically Made, Danea Mackey reiterated the need for similar collaborations to ensure total development of the game across Africa.

Adding that her outfit would continue to encourage, empower and motivate young talents and basketball enthusiasts.

Jared Harrington, professional NBA player commended the efforts of the organizers for the support in promoting the sport.

“The event has been great, I want to extend my appreciation to Titans of Africa for the idea of enlightening these players through basketball. I would also champion this good cause so that we can have future basketball players who would be renowned across the world. The NBA is an open sport and I will urge these young players to keep focus and train hard,” he stated.