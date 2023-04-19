Titans of Africa, Malahk Academy Partner to Promote Dental Health in Ghana

As part of their objectives of promoting sports and health, Titans of Africa has partnered Malahk Academy, a two-dimensional preparatory academy to embark on dental missions within the country.

The mission is focused on promoting clean dental health as well as providing health education across the various selected communities within the country.

As part of the process, the delegation led by the president of Titans of Africa, Mohammed Osman Nkosi paid a courtesy call on the Royal Majesty Yaa Naa of the Dagbon Kingdom in the Northern Region, who officially commended the delegation for the great initiative of promoting health.

They also held series of engagements with some residents of Baaleli, Nuambulga, Chop, Kpanjamba, Kuga and Baaduli and saw the distribution of toothpastes and toothbrushes by Malahk Academy, which forms part of their corporate social responsibilities.

The president of the Titans of Africa, Mr. Mohammed Osman Nkosi in an interview with this portal said the dental mission is to explore all avenues possible to support and enhance oral health for children.

He stated that all 16 regions across the country are expected to benefit from the all important exercise.

Titans of Africa and Malahk Academy would also partner the University of Ghana Basic school, Legon on Friday, 21st April, 2023 to sensitise pupils on the importance of dental health.

The event will see the attendance of the 98th President of the National Dental Association of USA , Dr Sheryl Lee-Butler.

Malahk Academy is in preparation to set up their first community school in Ghana where they will focus on STEM education.