Titans of Africa President seeks assistance in developing American Football in Ghana.

Mr. Mohammed Osman Nkosi, President of the Titans of Africa, a recognised sports development firm is on a mission in the United States to support American Football in Ghana.

The tour which has seen the light from top American football personalities is geared towards creating awareness among Ghanaians all over the country.

The Sport enthusiast has noted that it had engaged stakeholders and experts in the USA to support the sport.

“I have had important interactions with key personalities in the American football industry, players and officials to see how best we can continue to support the development of American football in Ghana,” he said.

He noted that the group was committed in grooming young individuals who would win laurels for Ghana at major tournaments years to come.

He said his visit to the United States would help bring more people and resources onboard to support the sport.

As part of its objectives of reigniting the passion of the sport through the grassroot level, the firm has over the years organized vital training camps for young potential individuals, engaged stakeholders within the sports fraternity.

The group has held series of training sessions across the country with Ghanaian NFL star Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in attendance.

The president is expected to end his tour with media interactions in Ghana.