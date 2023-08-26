Tithing does not make you prosper – Pastor Damina

Tithing does not lead to prosperity, as emphasized by Pastor Abel Damina, the visionary behind Damina Ministries.

In a viral video, he encourages Christians to reconsider the practice of tithing, asserting that it does not necessarily result in prosperity and can instead lead to a sense of religious entanglement.

Pastor Damina sheds light on the historical origins of tithing, noting that it was initiated by Abraham, a pivotal figure in the Bible.

However, he challenges the prevailing notion that tithing was a means to achieve prosperity. In his perspective, Pastor Damina suggests that the inception of tithing was rooted in Abraham’s past engagement with idol worship.

This historical context portrays Abraham as someone who once participated in idolatrous practices, and it was within this context that the act of tithing emerged. It’s mentioned that Abraham frequented shrines as part of his previous religious practices.

Pastor Damina’s teachings prompt believers to reconsider the traditional belief that tithing directly leads to prosperity. He emphasizes a critical interpretation of the origins of tithing and encourages Christians to reflect on its implications within a broader spiritual context.