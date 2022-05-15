Tithing Silences The Voice Of The Accuser Before God – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has stressed the importance of Tithing and indicated that, tithing is the “mystery between Abraham and job.”

The SEER was delivering a sermon in church today on the topic “The Mystery Between Abraham and Job.”

According to him, whatever one does, whether you are fasting or not, God will get himself involve in every event that goes on in your life.

“The life of Job is a great example,” he said.

According to him, Job became a father to the fatherless and he was giving to all the people in need; he gives to the poor and the needy and became friend with the poor.

“But when he refused his tithe and partner with God for his future, at the end of the day he also became a needy person for a long time until God shown him mercy,” he said.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah said, “He partnered with poor and needy and at the end of the day he became needful. Just like them.”

He advised the rich not to only give their money to the poor, not to only do philanthropic work and refuse to give tithe.

“You don’t know the situation in which that poor person is before you wanted to help, hence you must enter that partnership with your source (God).” He said.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah also mentioned that Satan was always accusing Job before God but God couldn’t rebuke Satan, because Job did not give God the opportunity to silence the voice of the accuser.

He said: “Tithing silences the voice of the accuser before God. That is why in the Book of Malachi God said, pay your tithe and prove me,” God was saying pay your tithe and give me the opportunity to rebuke the devil.”

He took the scriptures from Job 1:1, 4.

Abraham

With Abraham, he spoke about the journey of Abraham to the South, to when he dwelt between Kadesh and Shur, and stayed in Gerar.

His relationship with Abimelech and the problems God brought upon Abimelech and his household until God intervened through Abraham.

According to him, after everything Abraham gave all to God

And praise the God Most High,

“Then Abram gave him a tenth of everything.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah admonished all to remember to build a relationship with God through Tithing so as to keep the covenant of fruitfulness God promised His people.