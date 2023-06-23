TiTi Owusu Announces Highly Anticipated Single: “Make Me Believe (Nana)”

TiTi Owusu is set to captivate audiences with her upcoming release, “Make Me Believe (Nana).” The single, set for release on June 28, is her second single of the year, following the release of “Odo Ntia.”

In the last months, TiTi Owusu has delivered a mesmerising performance at several notable events, including “Cina Soul: One Night Only,” “Nsuomnam,” “Bops n Booze,” and “Sincerely Accra Live.” She also performed at the Jubilee House State Dinner, showcasing her artistry in front of distinguished guests, including the Japanese Prime Minister.

Amidst her busy schedule and thrilling performances, TiTi Owusu has been diligently working on her upcoming single, “Make Me Believe (Nana).” This heartfelt love song, which resonates with her own experiences, promises to touch the hearts of listeners with authentic lyrics, soulful melodies, and TiTi Owusu’s signature vocal prowess.

With the announcement of “Make Me Believe (Nana)” on social media, TiTi Owusu has ignited excitement among music lovers.

About TiTi Owusu

TiTi Owusu is a Ghanaian genre-less and genre-bending singer and songwriter who earned the love and attention of Ghanaians after her participation in the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons. Signed to the UK-based independent label and talent management company Skillions Global, TiTi Owusu has shown to be genre versatile after experimenting in R&B, hip-hop, Afro-pop, lovers rock, highlife, and many more.

TiTi Owusu made her debut in 2019 with the women empowerment anthem “Karma” which featured renowned Ghanaian rapper and singer Itz Tiffany and showed the lovebird in her, in the Moelogo-assisted “Pray For Me.” TiTi Owusu began music as a child, accompanying her grandmother to The Church of Pentecost in Lapaz. Parties, weddings, and school events presented the perfect opportunity for TiTi to showcase her singing skills outside the church.

Beyonce, Celine Dion, Nina Simone, Etta James, Asa, and J Cole are among TiTi’s musical influences. She views live performances as her major strength as an artist because they allow her to interact with a live audience, and showcase her powerful, soulful, and dynamic vocal range.

Connect with TiTi Owusu on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.