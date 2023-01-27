TiTi Owusu Announces Release Date For Upcoming Single

2014 Vodafone Icons first runner-up TiTi Owusu is gearing up for her comeback. The genre-bending vocalist took to social media to announce the release of her first single of the year, “Odo Ntia.”

The love-themed song will be available on various streaming platforms on February 1 and marks her first single since 2020.

Through “Odo Ntia,” TiTi Owusu will showcase her dynamic vocals and

exquisite lyricism. The single will also establish her place as a versatile artist after previously experimenting with genres like R&B, hip-hop, Afro-pop, lovers’ rock, highlife, and others.

Since her participation in the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons’ TiTi Owusu has made strides in the music industry, earning a record deal with the UK-based independent label and talent management company Skillions Global.

In 2019, she made her debut with the women’s empowerment anthem “Karma,” which featured renowned Ghanaian rapper and singer Itz Tiffany and showed the lovebird in her in the Moelogo-assisted “Pray for Me.”

“Odo Ntia” will mark TiTi Owusu’s first single after “Pray for Me,” as well as her guest verses on BRYAN THE MENSAH’s “Until I See You” and Mr. Drew’s “Better.”