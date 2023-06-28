TiTi Owusu releases captivating single “Make Me Believe (Nana)”

“Make Me Believe (Nana)” showcases Owusu’s deep connection to her Ghanaian heritage. The track’s infectious groove draws inspiration from the traditional ‘Adowa’ music of the Ashanti people in Ghana, West Africa. It seamlessly blends the rhythmic elements of ‘Adowa’ with the soothing melodies influenced by Ghanaian High-Life Music and Contemporary Pop Music.

Produced by a collaborative team including Jayso, Kaasare, Klasikbeatz, and Owura and written by TiTi Owusu and Jayso, the song is a testament to the artist’s commitment to delivering heartfelt and relatable music.

In “Make Me Believe (Nana),” TiTi Owusu explores the theme of hope and resilience, offering listeners a captivating experience that resonates with the power of love. It is a reminder that love can mend and restore. With this song, TiTi Owusu hopes to inspire others to hold on to that belief and find solace in the power of love.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, TiTi Owusu shared, “‘Make Me Believe’ is a song of hope. Despite everything I’ve been through, no matter how many times my heart gets broken, I’ll always give love a chance.” This personal message emanates from every note, inviting audiences to join her on a journey of healing and optimism.

“Make Me Believe (Nana)” follows the success of TiTi Owusu’s previous release, “Odo Ntia,” which captivated audiences with its soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Both songs center around the universal theme of love, showcasing TiTi’s versatility as an artist and her ability to connect with listeners on a profound level.

TiTi Owusu’s distinctive musical style and powerful vocals have earned her recognition in the Ghanaian music scene and beyond. Her dedication to crafting authentic music resonates with a growing fanbase, solidifying her position as a rising star to watch.

About TiTi Owusu

TiTi Owusu is a Ghanaian genre-less and genre-bending singer and songwriter who earned the love and attention of Ghanaians after her participation in the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons. Signed to the UK-based independent label and talent management company Skillions Global, TiTi Owusu has shown to be genre versatile after experimenting with R&B, hip-hop, Afro-pop, lovers rock, highlife, and many more.

TiTi Owusu made her debut in 2019 with the women empowerment anthem “Karma” which featured renowned Ghanaian rapper and singer Itz Tiffany and showed the lovebird in her, in the Moelogo-assisted “Pray For Me.” TiTi Owusu began music as a child, accompanying her grandmother to The Church of Pentecost in Lapaz. Parties, weddings, and school events presented the perfect opportunity for TiTi to showcase her singing skills outside the church.

Beyonce, Celine Dion, Nina Simone, Etta James, Asa, and J Cole are among TiTi’s musical influences. She views live performances as her major strength as an artist because they allow her to interact with a live audience, and showcase her powerful, soulful, and dynamic vocal range.