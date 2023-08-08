TiTi Owusu teams up with SenkuLive for live performance of “Make Me Believe (Nana)”

Days after announcing her deal with Sony Music Publishing, TiTi Owusu has shared a live performance video for her latest single, “Make Me Believe (Nana).”

The performance featuring the Ghanaian band SenkuLive is a visual masterpiece that pays homage to her Ghanaian heritage. Released on August 7th, the video highlights the artist’s musical prowess and captivating stage presence.

The video shot in the Telande Tea Gardens opens with a breathtaking view of TiTi Owusu, SenkuLive, and the backing vocalists. The Ghanaian singer is draped in a red silk booboo and adorned with Afrocentric accessories that symbolise her connection to her roots. TiTi Owusu’s graceful movements, emotive expressions, and powerful vocals are proof of her confidence and charisma as a live performer.

“Make Me Believe (Nana)” showcases Owusu’s deep connection to her Ghanaian heritage. The track’s infectious groove draws inspiration from the traditional ‘Adowa’ music of the Ashanti people in Ghana, West Africa. It seamlessly blends the rhythmic elements of ‘Adowa’ with the soothing melodies influenced by Ghanaian High-Life Music and Contemporary Pop Music.

Produced by a collaborative team including Jayso, Kaasare, Klasikbeatz, and Owura and written by TiTi Owusu and Jayso, the song is a testament to the artist’s commitment to delivering heartfelt and relatable music.

About TiTi Owusu

TiTi Owusu is a Ghanaian genre-less and genre-bending singer and songwriter who earned the love and attention of Ghanaians after her participation in the nationwide competition, Vodafone Icons. Signed to the UK-based independent label and talent management company Skillions Global, TiTi Owusu has shown to be genre versatile after experimenting with R&B, hip-hop, Afro-pop, lovers rock, highlife, and many more.

TiTi Owusu made her debut in 2019 with the women empowerment anthem “Karma” which featured renowned Ghanaian rapper and singer Itz Tiffany and showed the lovebird in her, in the Moelogo-assisted “Pray For Me.” TiTi Owusu began music as a child, accompanying her grandmother to The Church of Pentecost in Lapaz. Parties, weddings, and school events presented the perfect opportunity for TiTi to showcase her singing skills outside the church.

Beyonce, Celine Dion, Nina Simone, Etta James, Asa, and J Cole are among TiTi’s musical influences. She views live performances as her major strength as an artist because they allow her to interact with a live audience, and showcase her powerful, soulful, and dynamic vocal range.