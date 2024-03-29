This Week’s Episode Features a Conversation With TitoM & Yuppe the 5 Hottest Tracks of the Week, Africa Rising and Nandi Madida’s Favourite Track of the Week!

Cover Star Interview

South African amapiano producers TitoM and Yuppe join Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about their viral hit, “Tshwala Bam (feat. S.N.E & EeQue).” They also discuss their beginnings in music—and what they’ve got planned next.

The Big 5

Nandi Madida shares the 5 hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from SPINALL & Teni, Magixx, Tim Lyre & BOJ, uLazi, Tyler ICU & DBN Gogo feat. Mpho Spizzy, Nation-365, El-Kay MusiQ & Tee Taurus, and Sun-El Musician, Fearless Musiq & Section Five.

Africa Rising

Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Bagetti is the latest artist featured from Apple Music’s Africa Rising playlist, a campaign which shines a light on the next generation of African superstars, and this week’s show features her singles, “Dawn” and “Toxic,” from her new EP, ‘New Dawn.’

Nandi’s Song of the Week

Each week, Nandi Madida chooses her favourite track from one of Apple Music’s African playlists. This week she spotlights South African superstar Tyla and her Gunna & Skillibeng collab, “Jump,” from Apple Music’s Africa to the World playlist.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, March 29th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

***

TitoM and Yuppe tell Apple Music What’s Next after the Runaway Success of “Tshwala Bam”

We’re planning on dropping an album in two months time. Expect hits! More is coming. Also, remixes of “Tshwala Bam” so we’re working on that.