    Politics

    Titus Glover Seeks Support from Ga State for Bawumia’s Digitization Agenda

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    In a heartfelt speech at the Ga Palace, Greater Accra Regional Minister Titus Glover praised King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, for his exemplary leadership and the positive global representation of the Ga people under his guidance.

    Glover, who was joined by NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, took the opportunity to not only honor the Ga Mantse but also urge the Ga State to support Bawumia in the upcoming presidential elections.

    “His Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II has shown us the true strength of the Ga people,” Glover said, speaking in Ga. “Through his leadership, our people have been showcased positively to the world. We are proud of him, and we are grateful for his guidance.”

    However, Glover’s address was not just a tribute; it was also a call for action. He emphasized the significance of Dr. Bawumia’s vision, particularly his digitization agenda, which has garnered widespread recognition for its potential to transform Ghana’s economy and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

    “The vision that Dr. Bawumia has for Ghana, especially in the area of digitization, is one that will benefit all of us, including the Ga people,” Glover declared. “His leadership will continue to empower us, not just in Accra, but across the entire country. It’s an agenda that promises progress for everyone.”

    Directly addressing the Ga people, Glover called for their unwavering support in the upcoming elections, highlighting the crucial role they will play in shaping the future of the nation. He stressed that securing the blessings of the Ga Mantse was vital to ensuring the success of Bawumia’s presidency and the realization of his vision for a digitally advanced Ghana.

    “For Dr. Bawumia to succeed, we need your blessings, your support, and your vote,” Glover urged the crowd. “Your role in this election is crucial. With your backing, we can make sure that Bawumia’s agenda will not just remain a dream but will become a reality for all of us.”

    Glover’s speech underscored the importance of unity and collective action in achieving progress for the Ga State and the country as a whole.

    Lil Win Urges Ghanaians to Reject Electoral Violence and Bribery
    Mahama Criticizes NPP for Neglecting Eastern Region’s Development
