Friday, November 29, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    Titus Glover Urges Ga-Adangbe People to Punish NDC Over Mahama’s Remarks

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has strongly criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for comments made about the Ga community, urging the Ga-Adangbe people to punish the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

    Speaking at the Ga Palace during a courtesy call by New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Glover expressed his frustration over Mahama’s recent remarks, calling them an insult to the intelligence of the Ga-Adangbe people.

    The controversy stemmed from Mahama’s comments made during a campaign tour in the Ablekuma South Constituency, where he mocked Dr. Bawumia’s push for digitization. Mahama questioned the necessity of digital policies for some communities, particularly the Ga and Dangme people, suggesting that initiatives like digital kenkey were irrelevant.

    “Digitalize the kenkey? Does that mean you will eat digitization?” Mahama quipped, continuing, “But I know, by the grace of God, we will not eat digital kenkey. We eat real kenkey and fried fish.”

    These remarks, which some perceived as dismissive of the Ga people’s needs and traditions, sparked outrage, particularly among Ga youth. Titus Glover, visibly upset by the comment, made it clear that Mahama’s words would not go unchallenged.

    “The relevance of digitization is there for all to see,” Glover argued, highlighting the widespread benefits of digital transformation. He pointed to how digitization, under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, has helped modernize Ghana’s economy and connect the country globally, asserting that such policies are essential for Ghana’s future.

    “If you look at what digitization has done for the economy, how it’s helping us connect globally, it’s clear that it’s a step in the right direction,” Glover added.

    The Ga-Adangbe people, a significant ethnic group in the Greater Accra region, expressed deep offense at Mahama’s comments, and Glover’s call for electoral retribution reflects the heightened political tensions in the lead-up to Ghana’s 2024 elections.

    Previous article
    Professor George K.T. Oduro Reaffirms NDC’s Commitment to Enhancing Free SHS Program
    Next article
    Ghana Police Address Concerns Over Broken Seal on Electoral Materials Bag
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    MTN Extends Ralph Mupita’s Contract as Group President and CEO Until 2030

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Telecommunications giant MTN has confirmed the extension of Ralph...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Ghana’s Presidential Candidates Sign Peace Pact Ahead of December Elections

    Headlines 0
    Presidential candidates in Ghana’s upcoming general elections have committed...

    Forty Young Women Graduate from MEST Africa’s GROW Digital Marketing Programme

    Business 0
    Forty young women have completed MEST Africa’s GROW Digital...

    NDC’s Kwame Awuah Darko Urges Ghanaians to Hold Party Accountable from Day One if Elected

    Politics 0
    Kwame Awuah Darko, a prominent member of the opposition...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE