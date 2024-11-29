Titus Glover Urges Ga-Adangbe People to Punish NDC Over Mahama’s Remarks

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, has strongly criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for comments made about the Ga community, urging the Ga-Adangbe people to punish the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the Ga Palace during a courtesy call by New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Ga Mantse King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Glover expressed his frustration over Mahama’s recent remarks, calling them an insult to the intelligence of the Ga-Adangbe people.

The controversy stemmed from Mahama’s comments made during a campaign tour in the Ablekuma South Constituency, where he mocked Dr. Bawumia’s push for digitization. Mahama questioned the necessity of digital policies for some communities, particularly the Ga and Dangme people, suggesting that initiatives like digital kenkey were irrelevant.

“Digitalize the kenkey? Does that mean you will eat digitization?” Mahama quipped, continuing, “But I know, by the grace of God, we will not eat digital kenkey. We eat real kenkey and fried fish.”

These remarks, which some perceived as dismissive of the Ga people’s needs and traditions, sparked outrage, particularly among Ga youth. Titus Glover, visibly upset by the comment, made it clear that Mahama’s words would not go unchallenged.

“The relevance of digitization is there for all to see,” Glover argued, highlighting the widespread benefits of digital transformation. He pointed to how digitization, under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, has helped modernize Ghana’s economy and connect the country globally, asserting that such policies are essential for Ghana’s future.

“If you look at what digitization has done for the economy, how it’s helping us connect globally, it’s clear that it’s a step in the right direction,” Glover added.

The Ga-Adangbe people, a significant ethnic group in the Greater Accra region, expressed deep offense at Mahama’s comments, and Glover’s call for electoral retribution reflects the heightened political tensions in the lead-up to Ghana’s 2024 elections.