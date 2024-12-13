Tiwa Savage Opens Up About Relationship Deal Breakers, Reveals Cheating Isn’t One

Award-winning Nigerian afrobeat singer Tiwa Savage has shared her candid thoughts on relationships and deal breakers, revealing that cheating isn’t something she considers a deal breaker.

Speaking on The Receipts podcast, the 44-year-old singer explained that while infidelity may hurt, it has never been the reason for ending a relationship.

“I have never left a man because he cheated on me,” Tiwa stated. “I’ve left for other reasons, such as drug abuse, emotional abuse, and being ghosted, but cheating is not my hill.”

The African Bad Gyal went on to explain that she’s been cheated on multiple times in previous relationships, but has always chosen to forgive and move on. “I’ve been cheated on before. I found out and forgave every time. Every man I’ve ever been with has cheated, and I’ve never left them because of it.”

While Tiwa acknowledged that cheating is harmful, she emphasized that dishonesty, disrespect, abuse, and stealing are the real deal breakers for her. “Cheating is not my hill,” she said, adding that such behavior has long been a part of human relationships. “We’ve always been here—even back in the day, even going back to the Bible and history.”

Her reflections on infidelity and relationship dynamics have sparked discussions, challenging traditional views on what constitutes a relationship’s breaking point.