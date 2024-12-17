Tiwa Savage Speaks Out Against Age-Shaming and Fashion Backlash

Nigerian Afrobeats icon Tiwa Savage has voiced her frustration over the persistent backlash she faces for her fashion choices, particularly criticism of her age. Speaking on a recent episode of the Receipts podcast, Savage discussed the double standards she encounters compared to other global stars.

Savage pointed to Beyoncé, who, in her 40s, continues to receive praise for her beauty and confidence, often wearing bikinis without facing public age-shaming. The Nigerian singer, however, claims that she is constantly subjected to harsh criticism for similar choices.

“They age-shame me every single day,” Savage shared. “They say a woman of your age, how can you be wearing a bikini? I can because I have a body.”

She emphasized the stark contrast between how American stars, like Beyoncé, are celebrated for their aging gracefully. “Beyoncé is in her 40s and wears bikinis but Americans don’t age-shame her. They would be like, for her age, black don’t crack. It’s more celebrated when you look good in your older age,” Savage said.

In contrast, she noted, Nigerians are quick to criticize, with some commenting, “When her son grows up, he’s going to see this.” Savage, however, remains resolute, adding, “My son is going to be like, my mum is a powerful and beautiful woman.”