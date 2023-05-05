Tiwa Savage to perform at coronation of King Charles III on Sunday, May 7

Nigerian song writer and singer Tiwatope Savage popularly known as Tiwa Savage in the music industry is set to perform at the coronation of King Charles III on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, London.

Savage is set to join an array of celebrities such as Steve Winwood, DJ Pete Tong, Lang Lang, Lucy, Paloma Faith, and Olly Murs, to entertain guests at the coronation concert.

The coronation follows the passing of King Charles III’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and would witness the official ascension of the monarch to the throne alongside Queen Consort, Camilla.

Savage’s invitation to perform at the coronation is a significant milestone, as she becomes the first Nigerian artiste to receive such an honour.

In a statement issued by the organisers, it disclosed that Savage was selected as one of the few African artistes to perform at the historical coronation concert.

“We are excited to announce that Tiwa Savage would be performing at the coronation concert alongside other world-class musicians.

“Tiwa Savage is an exceptional artiste with a unique blend of African and Western sounds. We are confident that her performance would add colour and excitement to the event,” the statement read.

The incredible mix of artistes is part of the line-up alongside previously announced performers, including Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings, Alexis Ffrench, and a collaboration of five Royal patronages.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) announced that Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins, and Disney’s Winnie the Pooh would feature in the concert.

Speaking to the BBC, the Nigerian singer and songwriter expressed her gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It is truly an honour to represent Africa and the Commonwealth at such an historic event. I look forward to joining the celebrations and bringing Afrobeats to Windsor Castle for the first time,” Tiwa said.

However, famous movie names like Tom Jones, Bear Grylls and Oti Mabuse are among the stars appearing in a series of pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about the king.

The festivities which would last for three days include several notable events, such as the concert, a series of street parties that will take place throughout the country, and a volunteering campaign called “The Big Help Out”.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London. She became queen after the death of her father, King George VI, on February 6, 1952.

Known for her blend of Afrobeats, R&B, pop and hip-hop, 43-year-old Tiwa is one of Nigeria’s biggest hitmakers and music ambassadors.

Since winning the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act in 2018, making her the first woman to succeed in the category, she continued to break boundaries in the male-dominated Nigerian music industry.

The event, which would be transmitted live, would be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.